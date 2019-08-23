A 20-Inch Flatscreen TV That Looks Like A 1960's Television Cabinet

August 23, 2019

retro-flatscreen-tv-1.jpg

This is a 20-inch flatscreen LCD TV from Japanese manufacturer Doshisha, that comes in an old 1960's looking television cabinet. The unit includes HDMI, AV and USB inputs, and the entire cabinet behind the TV is empty and accessible via a hinged door on top for storage of media or drugs. Unfortunately, a single unit costs around $516 on Amazon Japan, which is a little bit out of my 20-inch TV budget. I was thinking maybe more along the lines of free. Besides, why pay so much for something that you could make yourself with an old television cabinet, a flatscreen, some very basic tool skills, and the blood of an enemy. "Wait, what?" *unsheathing ceremonial blade* Fetch Greg.

retro-flatscreen-tv-2.jpg

retro-flatscreen-tv-3.jpg

retro-flatscreen-tv-4.jpg

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees they sure don't make them like they used to. "Yeah they make them better." Do they though?

