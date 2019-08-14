50 People From 50 Different States Try To Speak In Their State's Accent

This is a video from Condé Nast Traveler starring fifty people from fifty different United States trying to speak with what they believe is their home state's accent (and some obviously do it without even trying). Now I've lived in West Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Florida, California, AND on the moon briefly, and I have to say the most pleasing accent I heard was definitely in California. "The girl was vacationing from France." I was in love.

Keep going for the video while I accent my speech with a little sensual body language.

Thanks to carey, who agrees moon accents sound suspiciously like gasping for air and then dying.