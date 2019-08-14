50 People From 50 Different States Try To Speak In Their State's Accent

August 14, 2019

This is a video from Condé Nast Traveler starring fifty people from fifty different United States trying to speak with what they believe is their home state's accent (and some obviously do it without even trying). Now I've lived in West Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Florida, California, AND on the moon briefly, and I have to say the most pleasing accent I heard was definitely in California. "The girl was vacationing from France." I was in love.

Keep going for the video while I accent my speech with a little sensual body language.

Thanks to carey, who agrees moon accents sound suspiciously like gasping for air and then dying.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    Lol, yeah AZ got about all the time we deserve. Most have no accent unless they brought one with them or are a cowboy/rancher type.

  • Calm

    They all sound like they are from the US

  • Munihausen

    Yinz did a good jeb don nehr

  • GeneralDisorder

    Your spelling of dahn is... well, it works but I feel like it's usually more drawn out.

    Funny thing... Pennsylvania has multiple very distinct accents. I grew up in the part where we sound like gun-loving Canadians.

  • Munihausen

    “Dahn,” yes I forgot, haven’t been back to PGH in a while. I also recall lots of “jaggerbushes”

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've encountered a few in the past 12 years I've lived in the area. But more than that I see tons of poison ivy.

  • The_Wretched

    Fail.

    They should just speak and we'd hear what ever or not.

  • Closet Nerd

    PA.... TOTALLY say "Wooder" instead of "water".... even my kids mock me

