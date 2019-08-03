'3 Guys 10 Hands', A Trio Of Finger-Dancers Performing With Extra Fake Hand Attachments

This is a video from Kuma Films (previously) of a performance by Japanese 'futuristic dance entertainment crew' XTRAP (also previously) featuring some finger-dancing (tutting) with extra fake hand attachments. It was pretty crazy to watch, but it was even crazier to hear my roommate's girlfriend say they should get some of those fake hands for use in the bedroom. I just pretended I had my earbuds in and didn't hear. "You yelled 'AHOOOGA!'" I'm mature.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees you can always use an extra pair of hands.