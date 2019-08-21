170 Cars Perform Simultaneous Burnouts To Set New World Record
These are several videos of 170 cars at the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado simultaneously performing burnouts to retake the world record from Australia, which performed a 126 car burnout early this year. My God I bet that smelled good. I was honestly expecting to find way more fly-by drone video footage of the event, but I guess drone money is a little hard to come by when you have to buy new tires every paycheck.
Keep going for the videos, the last of which I really wish was shot in Smell-O-Vision.
Thanks to FearlessFarris, who agrees there were several cars in the line that looked like they were clearly not participating. I demand a recount.
