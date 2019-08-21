170 Cars Perform Simultaneous Burnouts To Set New World Record

August 21, 2019

These are several videos of 170 cars at the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado simultaneously performing burnouts to retake the world record from Australia, which performed a 126 car burnout early this year. My God I bet that smelled good. I was honestly expecting to find way more fly-by drone video footage of the event, but I guess drone money is a little hard to come by when you have to buy new tires every paycheck.

Keep going for the videos, the last of which I really wish was shot in Smell-O-Vision.

Thanks to FearlessFarris, who agrees there were several cars in the line that looked like they were clearly not participating. I demand a recount.

  • Mark

    I can almost hear the Michelin Man laughing out with joy.

  • TTF

    I want to know how many destroyed their clutch attempting to burn out. Or if the diff cooked on that red Camero with the black trunk lip that spun only the left tire.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Well, that fixed a problem, I suppose. I'm all for people doing what they want, as long as they don't hurt anybody, but there's no world record for the largest group of people feeding the hungry or the largest group of people building shelters for the homeless. However, there is a record for the largest group of durka durs squealing their tires simultaneously.

    Oh well. We deserve whatever we get.

  • DeEvolvingSarah

    Doing something stupid with a big group of people doesn't make it any less stupid.

  • Bling Nye

    "Burn some dust here. Eat my rubber!"

    Yeah, pulling your shirt up over your face is going to save you from the fuckload of carcinogens in that smoke...

  • FearlessFarris

    I don't understand why the spectators didn't stand on the uphill side of all the cars, to avoid all of the smoke.

  • Draco Basileus

    You're giving these people too much credit.

  • Bling Nye

    Probably for the same reason they're using t-shirt air filters.

  • jimmycleaver

    Well there's one way to increase the global warming.

    I dunno.. people seem desperate these days to be recognized and do things that are just stupid, not to mention all the folks there breathing in it while having their cameras out to record nothing but smoke.

  • Wraith

    I've never understood the point of intentionally destroying my tires while keeping it stationary... If I'm going to burn rubber my car is accelerating, fast, and probably sideways. :)

  • Bling Nye

    I catch your drift.

  • Closet Nerd

    Wow! That's A LOT of smoke!

