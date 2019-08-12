1,000 Musicians Gather To Perform Rage Against The Machine's Classic 'Killing In The Name'

August 12, 2019

so-much-rage.jpg

This is a video of the thousand musicians from around the globe of Rockin' 1000 in Frankfurt, Germany performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine's very appropriate 'Killing In The Name' from their 1992 self-titled album. Man, I remember driving around with friends in high school listening to that whole album. Gosh, that must have been, what -- June? "You've gotta stop hanging out with high schoolers, GW." It's cool, I have friends of all ages. I'm like Mister Rogers but without the singing or wanting to be neighbors with everybody.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who won't ever do what you tell him, so don't even bother.

