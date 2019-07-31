Youtube's Auto-Generated Closed Captions For 'The Strongest Irish Accent You'll Ever Hear'

This is a video from Ireland's TODAY Show, who sent reporter Colm Flynn to interview Killarney local legend Sham. Sham has all of three teeth and arguably the thickest Irish accent I've ever heard. Trying to understand what he's saying is like pulling teeth, which apparently people have tried. Thankfully, we have Youtube's auto-generated closed captioning to help us better have no clue what in the hell he's going on about.

Keep going for the video while I run to the corner store for a Guinness and give the video a re-watch.

Thanks to Shashi, who agrees if you can understand what Sham is saying, you're definitely too drunk to be driving.