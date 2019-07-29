WTF Was That?: Crazy Nic Cage Cameo From A 1989 Straight To VHS Movie

This is a video of Nicolas Cage's 40-second cameo from Never On Tuesday, a not good any day of the week movie from 1989 in which he plays a freaky, Ferrari driving, rubber nosed weirdo. Some more info of how Nic Cage's character came to be, per 20-year old at the time director Adam Rifkin:

The way it worked with Nicolas Cage is, he was given free rein to do whatever he wanted. That was the caveat. He said he'd do it if he could do whatever he wanted. So, he came, with a big rubber nose, that he wanted applied, and he wanted to play this insane character, which we thought was hilarious.

Now, there's an uncut version of his scene that needs to be unearthed, from somewhere, where he says way more crazy things. That is not the version that ended up in the final film, sadly. But, now, I wish we could find it, because it's really really bizarre. But that's the story of how his character ended up in the film and became such a weird character.

"Is anybody hurt?" Man, it's nice to know Nic Cage has been weird for so long. I find comfort in that. I also find comfort in knowing what I'm going to be for Halloween this year. "Nic Cage in Never On Tuesday?" What? No -- a Ninja Turtle. Always a Ninja Turtle.

