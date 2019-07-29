WTF Was That?: Crazy Nic Cage Cameo From A 1989 Straight To VHS Movie

July 29, 2019

This is a video of Nicolas Cage's 40-second cameo from Never On Tuesday, a not good any day of the week movie from 1989 in which he plays a freaky, Ferrari driving, rubber nosed weirdo. Some more info of how Nic Cage's character came to be, per 20-year old at the time director Adam Rifkin:

The way it worked with Nicolas Cage is, he was given free rein to do whatever he wanted. That was the caveat. He said he'd do it if he could do whatever he wanted. So, he came, with a big rubber nose, that he wanted applied, and he wanted to play this insane character, which we thought was hilarious.


Now, there's an uncut version of his scene that needs to be unearthed, from somewhere, where he says way more crazy things. That is not the version that ended up in the final film, sadly. But, now, I wish we could find it, because it's really really bizarre. But that's the story of how his character ended up in the film and became such a weird character.

"Is anybody hurt?" Man, it's nice to know Nic Cage has been weird for so long. I find comfort in that. I also find comfort in knowing what I'm going to be for Halloween this year. "Nic Cage in Never On Tuesday?" What? No -- a Ninja Turtle. Always a Ninja Turtle.

Keep going for the video while I fire up National Treasure.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees getting to do whatever you want is the best caveat of all time.

Looks Better Than It Tastes: Dog Tries To Eat Picture Of Spaghetti Printed On Table

Previous Story

Cool: Man Makes Video With A 100-Year Old, World War I Era Camera Lens

Next Story
  • CDW in PC

    Holy shit, Claudia Christian was hot as hell back then...

  • Adibobea9

    Check out the rest of the cast:
    Cary Elwes
    Emilio Estevez
    Gilbert Gottfried
    Charlie Sheen

    I'm guessing the director had some popular friends because this came out after some big hits…

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is like that scene in The Wraith. I don't know which one. The whole movie is set with cars in the desert.

  • Deksam

    That was it, that was the moment his acting peaked.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know... He was in Vampire's Kiss.

  • Munihausen

    A good Nic Cage movie: Joe. Has the best and most-authentic portrayal of a drunk hobo in movie history.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blockbusters, cameo, celebrities, crappy movies, having a great time, i'll do it but i wanna wear my nose and i wanna be as weird as possible, movies, nailed it, oh wow, oldschool, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, the 80's, video, weirdos
Previous Post
Next Post