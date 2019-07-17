Woopsie: New Jersey Devils Mascot Runs Through Window At Kid's Birthday Party

July 17, 2019

nj-devil-runs-through-window.jpg

These are two videos of the New Jersey Devil, who, ecstatic after a successful parachute pow-wow at a children's birthday party, proceeds to run right into and break a glass window in celebration. Per one mom in attendance overheard in the second video: "Nailed it." So like, do you think the parents throwing the party had to upgrade to the running through a window package, or was the performance included in the standard party bundle? Because let me tell you -- I can run through some windows, and getting paid for it, well, that could help pay for all the windows I've run through not getting paid for it. "Do you also do screen doors?" OH DO I!

Thanks to Greg GE, who agrees are you even throwing a party if a glass window/coffee table/ceiling fan light cover doesn't get smashed?

  • Closet Nerd

    Gritty or the Phanatic would've dove through that window!!!!!

  • Andyman7714

    WTF was he trying to do?

  • Douchy McDouche

    In the mascot profession it's known as the "suicide run". But he forgot that he was on the first floor.

  • Wooder

    I once went through a pane of glass while in the spinning tea cup with my son at a birthday party. I quickly grabbed my son (covered in glass) and ran before my wife knew what was going on...

  • Douchy McDouche

    At least give your wife a call. She's probably wondering where you are.

  • Munihausen

    We've all been there, Mr. Devil.

