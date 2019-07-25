Whoa: Race Car Driver Uses The Force To Cause Other Racer To Spin Out

This is a short video of an RSI Motorsports racer (presumably Anakin after falling on hard times) with a sweet zip-tied rearview mirror causing the driver of the Camaro in front of him to spin out in a turn with some very basic use of The Force. Impressive. Now not to toot my own horn or anything *leans on car horn, pretends I don't know where the sound is coming from or how to unlock the doors as my friends repeatedly try the handles* but I've had to resort to using The Force to win a race myself in the past. "You poured sugar in your opponent's gas tank." His engine told me it wanted to bake cookies.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees control of the Force is a handy thing to have in any competition.