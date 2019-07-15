Whee!: Wind Turbine Spins Freely After Brakes Fail During High Winds

"Brakes?! What is it -- a car? GREEN ENERGY ISN'T REAL." -- somebody's embarrassing uncle

This is a video from Palm Springs, California of a wind turbine spinning freely during high winds after its brakes have failed. Oh so they aren't supposed to spin that fast? I just assumed energy production was at MAX LEVELS.

"A wind machine ran away during high winds. The brakes failed and the unit caught fire and ran unstopped until one blade failed several hours later. The sound could be heard miles away."

Oh man, where's the video of the blade failing? I would have liked to see that. On a side note, I've seen some of these wind turbines up close and personal and you just can't appreciate how ridiculously giant they are until you're standing under one looking up, fantasizing about looking down holding a bed sheet parachute.

Keep going for the video, which is really just a whole lot of the same.

Thanks to DT, who agrees wind turbines of the not-too-distant future will be powered entirely by the shockwaves from nuclear explosions.