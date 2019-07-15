Whatever Works: Guy's Bag Is Over Weight Limit At Airport, So He Puts On 15 Of The Shirts Inside

This is a video from Josh Irvine of Glasgow, Scotland starring his dad who, after being told his bag was over the weight limit at the airport, started putting on the shirts he had inside until it was an acceptable weight -- about fifteen shirts in total. Hey, whatever works. Personally I would have just tied a bunch of helium balloons to my penis so it was floating and I weighed less. "How is that gonna make your bag lighter?" Oh is that what this was about?

Keep going for the video.

