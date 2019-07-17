What The Hell Did I Just Watch?: Another Trippy Video From Animator Cyriak

Remember 'RIP', that trippy dancing skeleton video from animator Cyriak? That shit was weird. And now he's back with 'Breakfast', another freaky animation, this time based on a black and white video of a man eating breakfast at a table in the middle of the road that gets hit by a car. If you're going to watch it, you should watch the whole thing because it only goes deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole. And you know how I feel about rabbit holes. "Not a huge fan." Nope, twisted my ankle accidentally stepping in one. Love rabbits otherwise though.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jocelyn, who agrees occasionally it's good to melt your brain a little.