What The Hell Did I Just Watch?: Another Trippy Video From Animator Cyriak

July 17, 2019

Remember 'RIP', that trippy dancing skeleton video from animator Cyriak? That shit was weird. And now he's back with 'Breakfast', another freaky animation, this time based on a black and white video of a man eating breakfast at a table in the middle of the road that gets hit by a car. If you're going to watch it, you should watch the whole thing because it only goes deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole. And you know how I feel about rabbit holes. "Not a huge fan." Nope, twisted my ankle accidentally stepping in one. Love rabbits otherwise though.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jocelyn, who agrees occasionally it's good to melt your brain a little.

Sure, Why Not?: Rick And Morty Playing Cards

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Qthedude16

    This guy is an insane genius

  • Douchy McDouche

    I don't know about "genius". Eating breakfast in the middle of the road is not a smart thing to do.

  • Ollie Williams

    Someone give that old man an Oscar for act like a truck 6' away from him was going to run him over. Also this dude's video editing skills are spectacular.

  • This guy is awesome...don't know if I'll ever love anything more than "Cows", though... ;-)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, black and white, freaky deaky, hmm, oh wow, that's cool man i like my brain melted like a popsicle, video, watching things, well how about that, well that was fun i think, what the hell did i just watch?
Previous Post