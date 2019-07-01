We've Gone Too Far: Mike Tyson Deepfaked As Every Character In The Opening Of 'Family Matters'

July 1, 2019

This is a video from Youtuber DrFakenstein of Mike Tyson's face deepfaked onto every character in the opening of Family Matters. Admittedly, the deepfaking was very well executed, I only hope when the aliens decide to finally visit they don't judge us for stuff like this or we're gonna have one hell of a powerful burning laser problem to deal with.

Keep going for the video as well as BONUS deepfakes of Mike Tyson on Sesame Street, and Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg replacing Oprah and Gayle on Oprah.

Thanks to carey, who agrees the video should have ended with Steve Urkel biting off Evander Holyfield's ear then dropping his famous catchphrase.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I welcome the 2nd coming of Christ. Cleanse us, oh Lord!

  • James Mcelroy

    it would have been better if they left waldo unchanged.

  • FearlessFarris

    It would have been better if they made the chimp Tyson too.

  • Deksam

    We've gone too far since 2008.

