Watch Where You're Going: Wakeboarder Clotheslines Himself On Tree Branch

July 30, 2019

This is a video of very amateur wakeboarder (you have to start somewhere) Caleb Sund who, totally stoked after watching his buddy repeatedly stomp the landings of his bunny-hops, proceeds to clothesline himself on an overhanging tree branch in celebration. Obviously, I think I speak for everyone here who cares about our earth's oceans, but fingers crossed Caleb doesn't want to be an oil tanker captain when he grows up.

Keep going for the whole video complete with sick tricks and concerned mom.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees clotheslining yourself is generally a very low scoring trick.

  • Jenness

    OMG that poor kid! Gosh, you go from thinking "ok, this isn't so bad...I'm learning something new...look at me being sporty" to PAIN. I'm so glad the first thing it says when you hit the jump for the original video is "He's Okay" and his mom wrote the caption "Boy meets tree". I feel so much better now.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Talk about a wake up call.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is there a 30 foot pole sticking up above the boat?

  • Munihausen

    The alligators are eatin' tonight.

  • Closet Nerd

    "WHAM!!! The cappa is detated from his head!"

