Watch Where You're Going: Wakeboarder Clotheslines Himself On Tree Branch

This is a video of very amateur wakeboarder (you have to start somewhere) Caleb Sund who, totally stoked after watching his buddy repeatedly stomp the landings of his bunny-hops, proceeds to clothesline himself on an overhanging tree branch in celebration. Obviously, I think I speak for everyone here who cares about our earth's oceans, but fingers crossed Caleb doesn't want to be an oil tanker captain when he grows up.

Keep going for the whole video complete with sick tricks and concerned mom.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees clotheslining yourself is generally a very low scoring trick.