Voice Of SpongeBob Reviews People Doing Impressions Of SpongeBob And His Other Characters

This is a video from Vanity Fair of voice actor Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob, the Ice King from Adventure Time, The Mayor Of Townsville from The Powerpuff Girls, and Heffer from Rocko's Modern Life) reviewing people doing impressions of his various characters. He's very nice and never really says a bad thing about anybody, even though you and I both know some of these people weren't very good. Just like my dad always says whenever I try to do the detachable thumb trick, "Don't quit your day job," which is extra sad because I was fired and just haven't told him yet.

