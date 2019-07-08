Video Of An Alleged 25-30 Foot, 2.5 Ton Great White Shark

July 8, 2019

This is a video of an alleged 25-30 foot long, 5-thousand pound great white shark. Is it really that big? Well, based on the way the guy and his friends are talking, I doubt they're shark experts. Also, being that large would make this thing even bigger than Deep Blue (previously seen HERE), which is the world's largest known. Some more info while I crack this case wide open like a geode with a hammer (I suspect it's a basking shark):

A Man on his trip from Bermuda to Cape Cod yesterday on Distant Star saw one of the biggest sharks Ive ever seen. He was about 40 miles south east of Martha's Vineyard they came upon the largest great white shark they have ever seen.


It was 25-30' Long and weighed approximately 5 thousand pounds.

I'm still convinced it's a basking shark. But as one Facebook commenter pointed out: "Thank goodness we grew legs. I don't know how the merpeople stay safe with those perfect predators in the oceans. Stay safe Atlantis!" Ha, I'll tell you how the merpeople stay safe -- they're called tridents, and you have to be good with them. And you can tell how good a particular merperson is with one based on whether or not they're just a quickly dissipating turd cloud now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees thank God sharks didn't evolve flight.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Jump in the water to get a size reference or GTFO, Portrait Mode.

  • starpawz

    Definitely a basking shark having had that privilege to see one. Too slender and dorsal as said above relates to a basking . But seriously!! You couldn’t take a longer video to enjoy 🤷‍♀️😂

  • im1dermike

    Portrait? Really???

  • Bling Nye

    Gonna need a bigger boat.

  • Wooder

    Sounds like a great fishing story, the shark gets bigger every time he tells the story.

  • jimmycleaver

    After all these years, the movies about Jaws wasn't fanfiction after all.

  • Munihausen

    Dorsal fin looks basking shark.

  • Bling Nye

    Good eye.

  • Boval

    Plus at the end you can clearly see its wide open mouth sucking in al the Plankton it can!! Body was too long and slender compared to the thick body of a GWS! And as u mention the fins are wrong also!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    OH! So to go around the fact camera aren't grainy and pixelated anymore, we have to rely on bad zooms and croppings. The Yeti business can resume operation now...

