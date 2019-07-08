Video Of An Alleged 25-30 Foot, 2.5 Ton Great White Shark

This is a video of an alleged 25-30 foot long, 5-thousand pound great white shark. Is it really that big? Well, based on the way the guy and his friends are talking, I doubt they're shark experts. Also, being that large would make this thing even bigger than Deep Blue (previously seen HERE), which is the world's largest known. Some more info while I crack this case wide open like a geode with a hammer (I suspect it's a basking shark):

A Man on his trip from Bermuda to Cape Cod yesterday on Distant Star saw one of the biggest sharks Ive ever seen. He was about 40 miles south east of Martha's Vineyard they came upon the largest great white shark they have ever seen.

It was 25-30' Long and weighed approximately 5 thousand pounds.

I'm still convinced it's a basking shark. But as one Facebook commenter pointed out: "Thank goodness we grew legs. I don't know how the merpeople stay safe with those perfect predators in the oceans. Stay safe Atlantis!" Ha, I'll tell you how the merpeople stay safe -- they're called tridents, and you have to be good with them. And you can tell how good a particular merperson is with one based on whether or not they're just a quickly dissipating turd cloud now.

