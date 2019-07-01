Video Of A Crow That Looks Like A Tiny Gorilla

July 1, 2019

gorilla-crow.jpg

This is a short video of a crow sunning itself on the top of some stairs at an outdoor mall and looking remarkably like a tiny gorilla thanks to its wings hiding its legs. How about that! "Not impressed." No, I didn't think you would be. I'll just have to keep trying. "To impress me?" To lower your expectations.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity and Alyssa, who aren't convinced this guy wasn't the inspiration for the flying monkeys in The Wizard Of Oz.

  • Douchy McDouche

    One thing is for certain: there is no stopping them; the gorilla crows will soon be here. And I, for one, welcome our new corvus overlords.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Does Skeptic's Guide still have a 'Bird vs Monkey' segment? If so, I bet this is blowing all their minds!

  • FearlessFarris

    This is like when Goot came back as Tiny Groot, but with Harambe.

  • Jenness

    That really is weird looking

  • Beard

    Why? How? I need a diagram to understand what I'm seeing.

  • adsffda

    WTF WHY IS EVERYTHING I SAY GETTING DELETED

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    If you want the magic of not knowing taken away, This article https://www.newsweek.com/go... interviews a corvid specialist who describes what is happening.

