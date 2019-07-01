Video Of A Crow That Looks Like A Tiny Gorilla

This is a short video of a crow sunning itself on the top of some stairs at an outdoor mall and looking remarkably like a tiny gorilla thanks to its wings hiding its legs. How about that! "Not impressed." No, I didn't think you would be. I'll just have to keep trying. "To impress me?" To lower your expectations.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity and Alyssa, who aren't convinced this guy wasn't the inspiration for the flying monkeys in The Wizard Of Oz.