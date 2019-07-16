Video From A Home's Various Security Cams During The Recent California Earthquake

This is a video from a Ridgecrest, California home's security cams (driveway with cars, kitchen/living room, backyard with above ground pool) during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred July 5th, 2019. Things really get moving. Maybe not as hardcore as I get up and moving in the morning, but you know what they say -- the early bird catches the warm. "You mean worm?" OMG. *mind explodes, blasting cobwebs everywhere*

Keep going for the video. My favorite part is the pet door flappin', but the pool is crazy to watch too.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the earth grows angrier with every passing day.