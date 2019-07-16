Video From A Home's Various Security Cams During The Recent California Earthquake

July 16, 2019

This is a video from a Ridgecrest, California home's security cams (driveway with cars, kitchen/living room, backyard with above ground pool) during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred July 5th, 2019. Things really get moving. Maybe not as hardcore as I get up and moving in the morning, but you know what they say -- the early bird catches the warm. "You mean worm?" OMG. *mind explodes, blasting cobwebs everywhere*

Keep going for the video. My favorite part is the pet door flappin', but the pool is crazy to watch too.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the earth grows angrier with every passing day.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Lol at the guy running "just in case".

  • biggs33

    WTF, at 0:05, in the top right does a cat just APPEAR in the middle of the sidewalk?! Then all the cats start running away so no one can ask them how they developed warp technology...

  • Bling Nye

    Cat was under the truck and nope'd the fuck out when it started shaking.

    I am by no means S E N D H E L P under the compulsion of any cat to make this statement and H E L P both my family and I am well content and healthy, leading joyous P L E A S E lives in the service of caring for H E L P our cats.

  • Jodie

  • Wooder

    Love the dance he gives as he runs...
    If only we could have 10 KM runs during earthquakes...now that would be fun to watch, the commentary would be hilarious...

  • Bling Nye

    Pretty sure that's already a Japanese game show.

  • Jenness

    That crack in the cement gets way darker on the end video. Just nuts that the earth can shake like this.

  • Bling Nye
