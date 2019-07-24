Very Impressive Super Mario Game Scenes Created In 127,055 Falling Dominos To Celebrate Mario Maker 2

These are a bunch of Super Mario themed scenes created out of 127,055 total dominos (some being used multiple times obviously) by TheDominoKing to celebrate the release of Super Mario Maker 2. It really is impressive, both in scope and execution. "Look at you and your buzzwords!" Thanks, I've been taking business classes in my spare time. "You don't have any spare time, do you GW?" Between video games and constantly disappointing my friends and family, no I do not.

Keep going for the video, which really is worth a watch.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees after eight cups of coffee it's hard to stand up even a single domino.