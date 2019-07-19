"Unpickable" Lock Picked Easily In A Matter Of Seconds

This is a video from Youtuber LockPickingLawyer (how much to go wipe a crime scene clean for me?) trying to pick an UNPICKABLE (per the product packaging) Europa Disc dimple keyed padlock. It takes him all of about fifteen seconds and very little effort. In fact it looks so easy I feel like anybody who just watched this Youtube video could do it, including children and most pets without fins.

Keep going for the video while I survey coworkers to see if they're protecting any valuables behind a Europa Disc lock.