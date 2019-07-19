"Unpickable" Lock Picked Easily In A Matter Of Seconds

July 19, 2019

unpickable-lock-picked.jpg

This is a video from Youtuber LockPickingLawyer (how much to go wipe a crime scene clean for me?) trying to pick an UNPICKABLE (per the product packaging) Europa Disc dimple keyed padlock. It takes him all of about fifteen seconds and very little effort. In fact it looks so easy I feel like anybody who just watched this Youtube video could do it, including children and most pets without fins.

Keep going for the video while I survey coworkers to see if they're protecting any valuables behind a Europa Disc lock.

  • Bling Nye

    Locks only keep out the honest and the lazy.

    Also, I like how there was no real finesse involved, he just kinda fucked it around in there til it achieved orgasm unlocked.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    I got a locked door open one time with even less skill and a cheap hammer. I should get my own YouTube channel.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Its the lazy that I'm counting on. I know it doesn't take a lot of skill to learn lock picking, but I like to hope most of the people that take the time to figure it out, also are smart enough to not waste time on random home break ins.

  • Munihausen

    "...and as always, don't bother locking your doors because, well, you know."

  • PlaysWithWolves

    I highly recommend finding his April 1st video about getting into his wife's Beaver. The previous year he went into detail about his tiny Coq.

  • Jenness

    Wow. *buys these tools and heads over the the nearest storage facility*

    It's CHRISTMAS!!! WOOT WOOT!!!

  • Dorothy

