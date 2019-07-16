Under The Sea: A Piglet Squid That Looks Like A Pig Snout

July 16, 2019

piglet-squid.jpg

This is a video from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus of a funny looking piglet squid chilling at a depth of 1,385 meters (~4,544 feet) near the Kingman Reef in the Pacific Ocean, about halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa. You know they could have just said the middle of nowhere. Some more info while I wonder if SpongeBob and Patrick are friends with any piglet squids (my guess is several!):

The Nautilus team enjoyed a quick close-up with a see-through piglet squid (Helicocranchia sp.), named for its large siphon that looks like a snout. Able to regulate buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber, this stunning squid is often observed with its tentacles flared above its head.

Regulates buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber? That's nuts. Some highlights from the scientist commentary include: "What are you?", "What is that?", "This is really cool," and "It looks like a bloated squid with tiny tentacles and a little hat that's wavin' around." Valuable insight, but do you know what sound a piglet squid makes? Ink ink. Get it? It's like oink oink but with my last shred of self respect missing.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy ,who agrees animals that look like other animals are proof even Mother Nature gets lazy from time to time.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Video was cool, but the commentary was top notch. Who knew scientists don't have to know anything? I thought it was like, their *one* job, but 'it looks like a reindeer' and 'it looks like it's wearing lipstick' totally cut it. I can see things too, I guess I'm going to be a scientist now!

  • The_Wretched

    Ammonia is just unfinished pee. Not hard for biology to make it.

  • Bling Nye

    If they also cast Steve Zissou as Christopher Robin, a manatee as Eeyore, Zach Galifianakis as Winne the Pooh, Christopher Walken as Rabbit, and Robin Williams as Tigger, I'd totally watch that shit.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I love the way your mind works 😍

  • Bling Nye

    I'd say "works" is a debatable term, but thanks.

  • Jenness

    They should be glad that I'm not there "OMG WHAT is that? What IS that ? What is THAT?" over and over would get annoying lol Cute though, I love that it looked like it had long eyelashes, like it was out for a date night.

  • MustacheHam

    Cute little bugger.

  • Jodie

  • Andyman7714

    I agree with the on video comment, it looks like a reindeer.

