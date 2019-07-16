Under The Sea: A Piglet Squid That Looks Like A Pig Snout

This is a video from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus of a funny looking piglet squid chilling at a depth of 1,385 meters (~4,544 feet) near the Kingman Reef in the Pacific Ocean, about halfway between Hawaii and American Samoa. You know they could have just said the middle of nowhere. Some more info while I wonder if SpongeBob and Patrick are friends with any piglet squids (my guess is several!):

The Nautilus team enjoyed a quick close-up with a see-through piglet squid (Helicocranchia sp.), named for its large siphon that looks like a snout. Able to regulate buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber, this stunning squid is often observed with its tentacles flared above its head.

Regulates buoyancy with an ammonia-filled internal chamber? That's nuts. Some highlights from the scientist commentary include: "What are you?", "What is that?", "This is really cool," and "It looks like a bloated squid with tiny tentacles and a little hat that's wavin' around." Valuable insight, but do you know what sound a piglet squid makes? Ink ink. Get it? It's like oink oink but with my last shred of self respect missing.

Thanks to lizzy ,who agrees animals that look like other animals are proof even Mother Nature gets lazy from time to time.