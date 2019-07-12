Um, Are You Supposed To Be Hauling That?: Tractor Trailer Dragging Traffic Light And Pole

July 12, 2019

tractor-trailer-hauling-traffic-light.jpg

This is a short, poorly shot video of a tractor trailer casually and unintentionally hauling a traffic light and the massive pole it's attached to. And speaking of massive poles-- "Yeah yeah yeah, you have one." *tossing treat on floor* I really have trained you well, you know that?

Keep going for the video, which could serve as part of a master class on how to shoot a shitty video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees maybe next time that traffic light will think twice before calling a tractor trailer's mom a train.

  • Munihausen

    Well, everything looks in order here.

