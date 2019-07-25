Two Kids Try To Touch-Pause A Television Like It's An iPad

This is a short video of two young twin boys trying to pause a television like they would one of their iPads. Per one of their parents: "Our twins thought they can pause our TV just like an iPad." See? Just like I said. I swear -- kids these days and their eye-melting electronic screens. I remember when I was that age we didn't even have iPads. "There's no way you remember that age." Ha, I can't even remember last year. "A complete and utter turd." I had a feeling.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what they were watching.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees a TV will pause if you throw something hard and heavy enough at it.