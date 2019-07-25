Two Kids Try To Touch-Pause A Television Like It's An iPad

July 25, 2019

kids-touch-pause-television.jpg

This is a short video of two young twin boys trying to pause a television like they would one of their iPads. Per one of their parents: "Our twins thought they can pause our TV just like an iPad." See? Just like I said. I swear -- kids these days and their eye-melting electronic screens. I remember when I was that age we didn't even have iPads. "There's no way you remember that age." Ha, I can't even remember last year. "A complete and utter turd." I had a feeling.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what they were watching.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees a TV will pause if you throw something hard and heavy enough at it.

  • Bling Nye

    That actually makes sense they'd try that since it's just a bigger screen version.

    Watching a kid try to swipe and zoom on a physical magazine page, now THAT'S funny.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Sad to see parents rely on tv and ipads to waste thier kids time instead of playing with them. "You have a phone, i have a phone, bye"

  • Chaz Gomez

    In my day we had to keep the kids from feeding sandwiches into the vcr... that's a video tape machine for you younglings... movies used to come on magnetic media... I know, looooooing time ago...

  • Bling Nye

    Now to make you feel even older, kids don't believe Netflix used to come in the mail.

  • Chaz Gomez

    LOL... Good point but Netflix still snail mails discs... Have you seen the online video where to teens are trying to use a rotary phone? I love it when they keep "resetting" the phone...

  • Doog

    Well maybe they shouldn't have been watching NSFW material in the first place?

  • D3Fd0ck

    They arent trying to pause the TV, they're just reaching for the goodies ;)

  • Closet Nerd

    I still remember the first tv we ever owned. 4" B&W portable tv. 1985 maybe

