Two Kids Try To Touch-Pause A Television Like It's An iPad
This is a short video of two young twin boys trying to pause a television like they would one of their iPads. Per one of their parents: "Our twins thought they can pause our TV just like an iPad." See? Just like I said. I swear -- kids these days and their eye-melting electronic screens. I remember when I was that age we didn't even have iPads. "There's no way you remember that age." Ha, I can't even remember last year. "A complete and utter turd." I had a feeling.
Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what they were watching.
Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees a TV will pause if you throw something hard and heavy enough at it.
