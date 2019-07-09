Too Many Beers, Bro: Guy Tries To Elbow Drop Plastic Folding Table

This is a short video of who I assume is aspiring backyard wrestler Flannel McDaniel elbow dropping a plastic folding table. It does not fold. Now I'm not certain if he was demonstrating the move on the ghost of a fallen bro or if he expected the table to break, but I am fairly certain he has bone fragments floating around in his elbow now. Although honestly, I am a little surprised the table didn't break because you can clearly hear him yell BOOMSHACKALACKA first. I mean he obviously knows the secret.

Keep going for the video while I BOOMSHACKALACKA the glass of the Xerox machine.

Thanks to Donna, who knows what I like, and I like people making me not feel so bad about my decision making abilities.