Too Many Beers, Bro: Guy Tries To Elbow Drop Plastic Folding Table

July 9, 2019

folding-table-elbow-drop.jpg

This is a short video of who I assume is aspiring backyard wrestler Flannel McDaniel elbow dropping a plastic folding table. It does not fold. Now I'm not certain if he was demonstrating the move on the ghost of a fallen bro or if he expected the table to break, but I am fairly certain he has bone fragments floating around in his elbow now. Although honestly, I am a little surprised the table didn't break because you can clearly hear him yell BOOMSHACKALACKA first. I mean he obviously knows the secret.

Keep going for the video while I BOOMSHACKALACKA the glass of the Xerox machine.

Thanks to Donna, who knows what I like, and I like people making me not feel so bad about my decision making abilities.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He dun gone beat that table up real good.

  • Chris Clark

    Dumb.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've seen enough of these failures to expect far worse. All things considered this could have gone much much worse.

  • Jenness

    Then guy #2 tries, breaks it, comes out there hero and this guy will be all " Loosened it up for you"

