To Infinity And Beyond!: A Comparison Of Space Rocket Sizes

This is another video from Metal Ball Studios (previously), this time comparing the sizes of known rockets sent into space. I say known because there's no way the deep state isn't sending rockets into space for their mind control program behind our backs. As you can see, most of the rockets are pretty big. Of course the largest rocket of all-- "Let me guess, is in your pants?" Most of the time yes, but not right now because I'm working from home in-- "THE NUDE?" No, in the bathroom. Pants around ankles, legs asleep for well over an hour.

Keep going for the video while my mind is blown that the Statue Of Liberty and Eiffel Tower are actually rockets.

