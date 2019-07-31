To Infinity And Beyond!: A Comparison Of Space Rocket Sizes

July 31, 2019

This is another video from Metal Ball Studios (previously), this time comparing the sizes of known rockets sent into space. I say known because there's no way the deep state isn't sending rockets into space for their mind control program behind our backs. As you can see, most of the rockets are pretty big. Of course the largest rocket of all-- "Let me guess, is in your pants?" Most of the time yes, but not right now because I'm working from home in-- "THE NUDE?" No, in the bathroom. Pants around ankles, legs asleep for well over an hour.

Keep going for the video while my mind is blown that the Statue Of Liberty and Eiffel Tower are actually rockets.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's not the size of your rocket that matters, it's how you navigate space.

  • Deksam

    "We'll build rockets, twice as big as a man... Some men are bigger than others... Your mother been telling stories about me now."

  • FearlessFarris

    I'm more amazed that they Statue of Liberty is so small compared to the Eiffel Tower.

  • Bling Nye

    You should see the size difference between Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse monuments.

  • Douchy McDouche

    It's crazy!

  • Bling Nye

    ...always horsing around.

Read More: blasting off, comparing things, heck yeah strap me to one of those bad boys and let's do the damn thing, i'm a rocketman, launching things, outerspace, psssshoooow!, rockets, space, to infinity and beyond!, would ride
