Tiny Cannon Packs A Huge Punch, Drags Handler To Ground

NOTE: VOLUME, CANNON.

This is a video from a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the town of San Juan de Aragón, Mexico of a mock battle involving a tiny cannon that packs such a punch when its shot that it drags one of its handlers to the ground behind it. You know I was thinking just the other day I wish I took part in more celebrations that involve mock battles with cannons and rifles and less that involve making my dogs wear party hats and try to bark 'For He's A Jolly Good Fellow'. Which I'm not really, just for the record.

Keep going for the full video, complete with some rifle action after the cannon.

Thanks to Pewlizter, who knows what I like, and I like surprisingly powerful explosions.