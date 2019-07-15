Tiny Cannon Packs A Huge Punch, Drags Handler To Ground

July 15, 2019

NOTE: VOLUME, CANNON.

This is a video from a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the town of San Juan de Aragón, Mexico of a mock battle involving a tiny cannon that packs such a punch when its shot that it drags one of its handlers to the ground behind it. You know I was thinking just the other day I wish I took part in more celebrations that involve mock battles with cannons and rifles and less that involve making my dogs wear party hats and try to bark 'For He's A Jolly Good Fellow'. Which I'm not really, just for the record.

Keep going for the full video, complete with some rifle action after the cannon.

Thanks to Pewlizter, who knows what I like, and I like surprisingly powerful explosions.

Good Kitty: Guard Cat Causes Salesman On Segway To Crash

Previous Story

Whatever Works: Guy's Bag Is Over Weight Limit At Airport, So He Puts On 15 Of The Shirts Inside

Next Story
  • jimmycleaver

    How many people went temporary deaf after that huge boom?

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    To be fair, if you were yanked backwards after bracing to be pulled from the side you'd fall over too.

  • Wooder

    Meanwhile 200 yards down the road a cannon ball is going through a school, a house...but the poor guy who has to hold the cannon rope and now has longer arms but he's the main concern.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    I guess I could have read your comment before typing my own. You'd think I'd all learn, but I've been posting on message boards most of my life and I still don't bother to read the thread before commenting half of the time.

  • kodama

    Looks like they were bracing themselves against where the cannon was instead of where it was going.

  • Douchy McDouche

    A real Wile e Coyote moment there.

  • Jenness

    I laughed way too hard at this

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cannon, celebrating things, cinco de mayo, festival, having a great time, heck yeah blast me in the stomach it's cool i can take it, holidays, kaboom, mock battle, oh man i want in on, shooting things, so that's what that looks like, video, weapons, you know how i feel about doing battle
Previous Post
Next Post