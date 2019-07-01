Timelapse Video Of Carnivorous Plants Growing And Eating Insects

July 1, 2019

This is 'Carnivora Gardinum', a timelapse video of various carnivorous plants (including sundews, pitcher plants and venus fly traps) doing their thing (growing, and eating insects and spiders). The video represents over a year of effort, with 107 days of straight shooting with two cameras. That is some serious dedication. For reference, I've never done anything for 107 days straight but plan my escape from that stupid jail.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dweez, who agrees being an insect must be terrifying, you can't trust anything.

  • Douchy McDouche

    That soundtrack is pretty intense but I wish they would've gone with Tool.

  • The_Wretched

    Most of what was eaten are spiders.

