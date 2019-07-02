TImelapse Video Of A Group Of Goats Completely Eating An Overgrown Yard In Six Days

July 2, 2019

This is a timelapse video of a group of goats completely eating an overgrown backyard in San Francisco over the course of six days (apparently in San Francisco you're allowed to employ goats short-term for yard maintenance with a special permit). For reference, it would have taken me much longer to eat all that grass. Plus it usually makes me throw up anyways. "Why are you eating grass?" I don't know, my dog taught me. Also to always make direct eye contact when pooping.

Keep going for both ten minute and one minute versions of the video.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me he wants to know what it looks like to see out of a goat's eyes. That's cool, I want to know what it looks like to see out of a bedroom window not into a disgusting alley.

  • Wooder

    Great your lawn is done in 6 days. Now you have 6 days of Goat S#$t to pickup. What do you hire to eat that? 600 Dung bettles?

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Have you ever seen goat turds before? They're like rabbit turds, just little pellets. You don't even notice it.

  • Eric Ord

    Mr. Goat Shit Expert over here

  • jimmycleaver

    When you're told to cut the lawn but decide to have your pet goats handle the yard.

