Three Tattoo Artists Try To Guess The Price Of Various Tattoos

July 31, 2019

This is a video of three tattoo artists trying to guess the price charged for a variety of different tattoos. I learned a lot by watching it. But mostly that the pirate ship tattoo I'm gonna get as soon as I turn eighteen is going to blow all of those out of the water. "Like a pirate cannon." Exactly. "Wait -- you're not eighteen yet?" I mean, I feel like I should be, but the last time my parents threw me a birthday party their were only six candles on the cake.

Thanks to Lindsey ST, who agrees my tattoo is going to be priceless. Or a prison tat I traded two packs of cigarettes for.

  • leovda

    What i got out of this is that tattoos in america are crazy expensive for not that great quality. Or/and that these guys are crazy crazy overprized or they're just not that good themselves. Thdm guessing such high prices for some real bad ink means they would charge that much

  • FearlessFarris

    It pays to shop around, apparently.

  • Bling Nye

    This is stupid since it depends on the market and where you go. Depends on the artist quality and their reputation.

  • Ollie Williams

    "$20 to.. $20,000? Who's to say?"
    You are, as the tattoo artist, you idiot.

  • Bling Nye

    To be fair though, that wasn't about a particular tattoo, that was about a general "how much could a tattoo cost?" Actual cost depends on a variety of variables.

  • Ollie Williams

    I get that, but the "Who's to say?" is a weird statement to a question of, "How much do tattoo's cost?"

  • Bling Nye

    I mean, not really though, in my opinion. There's a bunch of variables, including artist demand and skill, location and local market, the overall size of tattoo, intricacy of tattoo, whether it's specially commissioned and drawn up from scratch, etc.. So 'who's to say' which of any of those are significant variables to include when you could be talking about anything from a dime-sized peace symbol to a full sleeve/back/body with intricate detail and coloration.

