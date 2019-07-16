This Party's About To Get Lit: Man Uses Firework-Shooting Drone To Disperse Neighbor's Loud Party

Tired of the late night racket next door, this is a video of a homeowner in Brazil using a firework launching drone to disperse a party in the neighborhood. Now that's just smart thinking. Shoot fireworks at your problems -- that's my motto. I've found in my short time here on earth that there are very few things that can't be solved with pyrotechnics and/or the resulting blaze. Notice how you haven't heard me complaining about my coworker Greg lately? "What happened to him?" He got *putting on cool guy shades* fired. "Like from the company or--" I've already said too much.

Keep going for the full video.

