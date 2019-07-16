This Party's About To Get Lit: Man Uses Firework-Shooting Drone To Disperse Neighbor's Loud Party

July 16, 2019

Tired of the late night racket next door, this is a video of a homeowner in Brazil using a firework launching drone to disperse a party in the neighborhood. Now that's just smart thinking. Shoot fireworks at your problems -- that's my motto. I've found in my short time here on earth that there are very few things that can't be solved with pyrotechnics and/or the resulting blaze. Notice how you haven't heard me complaining about my coworker Greg lately? "What happened to him?" He got *putting on cool guy shades* fired. "Like from the company or--" I've already said too much.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Matty B, who agrees throwing fireworks at your problems is way more fun and economical than throwing money at them.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He's probably dead now. I mean how hard would it be to find that one guy who owns a drone in a favela?

  • Doog

    Is Brazil the Florida of South America?

  • João Ventura

    It was actually staged, and some news sites published as a neighbor's fight.

    Awesome anyway

  • The_Wretched

    Which is why everyone should do their best to shoot down drones. They are a fire hazard.

  • Mark

    I know I should not have laughed,but I laughed. I know I should not have thought that was awesome, but it was awesome.

  • Andyman7714

    You should laugh because it was awesome.

  • Jodie

  • Jenness

    I like the way they flinch and "kind of" run but really they are too drunk to do much but yell at the thing and wait for it to be over

  • Gingerbread

    Mysterio : The beginning

