The Story Of The Lion King Told In 90,000 Falling Dominos

This is the story of The Lion King as told in one unbroken 90,000 domino maze. Of course when make the decision to "F**k it, we'll do it live!" things can and will go wrong, and in this case two of the domino walls fail to fall. Failing to fall -- that's an unusual concept because falling seems so easy. I do it all the time even when I don't mean to. Generally you want to avoid things from falling, except in the cases of completed domino mazes, demolition jobs, and frenemies from grace.

Keep going for the entirety of The Lion King in like four minutes with 8-bit style graphics.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees the art of storytelling with dominos is even older than cave paintings.