The Mister Rogers 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Movie Gets A Trailer

July 23, 2019

This is a trailer for the Thanksgiving release of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, starring second nicest man in the world Tom Hanks as first nicest man in the world Fred Rogers. It looks like the kind of movie you can expect to smile and cry at the same time while watching. Still, it was a little hard for me to see Tom Hanks and try to pretend he's Mister Rogers. I know Mister Rogers. I've honestly probably seen all 912 episodes of his show, and a lot two or three times. "And you're still a monster." Unfortunately, I'm afraid I was a little too young to internalize his message.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Davey W and Christina D, who agree being kind is one of the fundamental keys to living a happy, meaningful life.

  • jimmycleaver

    Maybe I'm... overlooking it, but this movie makes it feel like Tom Hanks is literally impersonating Fred Rogers and everyone in the entire world REALLY wishes for once that our notable actor can pretend to be him.

  • digidude

    This is where deepfake / control-shift-face needs to get to work. Hanks is good, but Hanks with Rogers' actual voice and face would be outstanding.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Goodness. I would say that Tom Hanks might be the only person remotely wholesome enough to pretend to be Mr. Rogers. I mean... Keanu Reeves might be except for all the crazy violent characters he played.

    The day I found out Mr. Rogers died I spent the whole next year or so completely stoned. Granted I was in college and was probably gonna be stoned anyway.

  • BADGERMAN

    I'm not crying, you're crying

  • Bling Nye

    Oh man. I was balling by the end of the trailer, I can't imagine the movie. Mr. Rogers was an amazingly fantastic human being, the world needs more people like him.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I can't wait for them to explore his years as a sniper in Vietnam.

    Incoming Wiki explanation demonstrating that he never served in the military in 3...2...1...

  • Bling Nye

    There's actually a documentary that talks all about his time in the military:

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Closet Nerd

    I can't imagine how sad this country will be the day we lose Tom Hanks.... I'm still not over Robin Williams dying....

  • Munihausen

    The most obvious casting choice behind Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

