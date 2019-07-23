The Mister Rogers 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Movie Gets A Trailer

This is a trailer for the Thanksgiving release of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, starring second nicest man in the world Tom Hanks as first nicest man in the world Fred Rogers. It looks like the kind of movie you can expect to smile and cry at the same time while watching. Still, it was a little hard for me to see Tom Hanks and try to pretend he's Mister Rogers. I know Mister Rogers. I've honestly probably seen all 912 episodes of his show, and a lot two or three times. "And you're still a monster." Unfortunately, I'm afraid I was a little too young to internalize his message.

Keep going for the trailer.

