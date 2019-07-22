The CrunchCup, A Cup For Eating Milk And Cereal On The Go That Keeps The Two Separate Until You Lift The Cup To Eat

These are several shots and a video of the now-available-for-$25-preorder CrunchCup, a cup designed for eating milk and cereal on the go. Basically it consists of two individually insulated cups (the inner for cereal and outer for milk) that keep the ingredients separated until you tilt the cup to eat from, at which point you get a mouthful of dry cereal and milk at once. That's sounds good. Like a good way to choke when a rogue Cheerio tries to dive past your teeth down your throat. Alternatively, wake up five minutes earlier so you can eat your cereal out of a bowl at a table like not a crazy person.

Keep going for a few more shots of a CrunchCup family having the time of their lives (except the dad-- he looks like he's up to something) and a video of people trying the CrunchCup while I wonder how the hell I'm supposed to get my cereal milk all chocolatey now.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees this is why breakfast bars were invented.