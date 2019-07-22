The CrunchCup, A Cup For Eating Milk And Cereal On The Go That Keeps The Two Separate Until You Lift The Cup To Eat

July 22, 2019

milk-and-cereal-cup-1.jpg

These are several shots and a video of the now-available-for-$25-preorder CrunchCup, a cup designed for eating milk and cereal on the go. Basically it consists of two individually insulated cups (the inner for cereal and outer for milk) that keep the ingredients separated until you tilt the cup to eat from, at which point you get a mouthful of dry cereal and milk at once. That's sounds good. Like a good way to choke when a rogue Cheerio tries to dive past your teeth down your throat. Alternatively, wake up five minutes earlier so you can eat your cereal out of a bowl at a table like not a crazy person.

Keep going for a few more shots of a CrunchCup family having the time of their lives (except the dad-- he looks like he's up to something) and a video of people trying the CrunchCup while I wonder how the hell I'm supposed to get my cereal milk all chocolatey now.

milk-and-cereal-cup-2.jpg

milk-and-cereal-cup-3.jpg

milk-and-cereal-cup-4.jpg

milk-and-cereal-cup-5.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees this is why breakfast bars were invented.

  • Alex Gee

    I bet this would work well with croutons and tomato soup.

  • I question the claim that it portions out the perfect milk to cereal ratio. Just thinking of myself, my sister, and the last couple friends I saw eating cereal, we each like a different cereal to milk ratio. So no matter how much it releases, three out of four will likely not think its the perfect ratio.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    ..... but not insulated at all, so better not go too far or you'll be having whole new "sweet 'n sour" cereal experience.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I don't remember putting curds and whey in my cereal... oh well.

  • sizzlepants

    By and for people who've never tasted cereal for grown ups.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Anyone over the age of 4 will get their ass kicked for bringing that to school.

  • Closet Nerd

    Dad is texting his side-piece.... Nut n' Honey

  • Alex Gee

    Mom looks like she's thinking "What the hell have I gotten myself into?"

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Nixon thought in the "not to distant future" we would have a 4 day work week. Now look at us, we don't even have the time to eat cereal.

