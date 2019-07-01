The Brain Coat, A Silver-Coated Cap For Shielding Your Brain From RF Waves

July 1, 2019

brain-coat.jpg

This is the Brain Coat from Filter EMF. It's a $55 nylon skull cap with ear flaps that's been coated with silver to help prevent radio frequency waves from penetrating your brain like the government wants. Plus it kinda looks like the kind of condom I'd imagine a knight wearing. Some more infos:

Microwave Shielding Effect: >35 dB at 1-10 GHz


Surface resistivity: <0.5 Ohm/sq

The Brain Coat- RF shielding for your mind is a silver coated nylon skull cap with ear flaps. It is a lightweight cap that breathes nicely. It is very comfortable to wear it round your ear while sleeping. It is also very thin making you able to wear it under conventional hats. You can also tuck ear plugs under it and can get an unaffected sound quality. The Brain Coat provides your brain a quiet place without any interference in your mental processes.

I have no idea what any of that means but I just bought one because my brain is important to me. After all -- our brains are our most valuable commodities. Unless you're one of my idiot friends, in which case your brain is probably garbage and your most valuable commodity is my friendship.

Thanks to Dave L, who informed me he plans on wearing two at once for DOUBLE PROTECTION. I'm not sure that's how it works, Dave. Just kidding, it totally is -- smart thinking. I can see why you'd want to protect that noggin.

We've Gone Too Far: Mike Tyson Deepfaked As Every Character In The Opening Of 'Family Matters'

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Douchy McDouche

    It looks like something people wore in the dark ages, which is fitting.

  • sandul

    In all seriousness, this only protects up to 10 GHz, and 5g cell towers can boost over 50 GHz, so really this isn't protecting your brain from the worst of it. Just the background noise. The brain does pick up on more frequencies than one might imagine, and it does affect how soundly we sleep. I wonder if this could be used as a sleep aid.

  • Jim Boothe

    "...our brains are our most valuable commodities."

    Now think about who tells us this....

  • FearlessFarris

    You have to pay cash for it, otherwise THEY know you own one, thereby defeating the entire purpose.

  • James Mcelroy

    alternatively, do what I do and hot clue aluminum foil into the inside of my hoods. Cheap AND effective.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: brain, count me in, dammit government stay out of my thoughts, get out of my brain!, heck yeah i'm gonna wear it all day every day, protecting yourself, radiation, radio waves, silver, sure why not, toinfoil helmets, whatever works
Previous Post