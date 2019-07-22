Thanks, Internet!: Video Of Shaq Entering The Mosh Pit At An EDM Festival

July 22, 2019

This is a short video of Shaq entering the mosh pit at the Tomorrowland EDM festival in Boom, Belgium. Man, he moves through that pit like a hot knife through butter. Apparently Shaq (aka DJ Diesel) also performed a set at the festival afterwards. That's cool. Maybe not as cool as convincing Shaq to let you ride on his shoulders chicken-fight style so you can kick a bunch of moshers in the face, but a boy can dream of driving his own human battle mecha, can't he?

Keep going for the video, as well as Shaq's hour-long DJ set.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees Shaq should have at least tossed one mosher like he was shooting a basketball.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He blac
    He also attac
    But most importantly
    He Shaq

  • Munihausen

    Those were the days...

  • jrose

    You mean... two days ago?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    its like a bunch of little puppies scrambling around and then a grizzly bear stumbles in who happens to also be a multimillionaire who can sue any puppies who bump into him into oblivion

  • GeneralDisorder

    I"m surprised that they didn't all gang up on Shaq... er, sorry. DJ Diesel. And then turn it into a circle pit where he just gets stomped over and over.

