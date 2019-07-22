Thanks, Internet!: Video Of Shaq Entering The Mosh Pit At An EDM Festival
This is a short video of Shaq entering the mosh pit at the Tomorrowland EDM festival in Boom, Belgium. Man, he moves through that pit like a hot knife through butter. Apparently Shaq (aka DJ Diesel) also performed a set at the festival afterwards. That's cool. Maybe not as cool as convincing Shaq to let you ride on his shoulders chicken-fight style so you can kick a bunch of moshers in the face, but a boy can dream of driving his own human battle mecha, can't he?
Keep going for the video, as well as Shaq's hour-long DJ set.
Shaq entering mosh pit is the funniest thing I've seen today 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gzTSUmnoaI— Bryce Dixon (@dixonbryce1) July 20, 2019
Thanks to Carmen, who agrees Shaq should have at least tossed one mosher like he was shooting a basketball.
