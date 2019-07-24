Thanks, Internet!: Video Of Kid In A Funhouse Mirror Maze

July 24, 2019

This is a short video of Twitter user Erin Porter's young nephew trying to make his way through a funhouse's mirror maze. Why he would start running after he's already hit one mirror is beyond me, but I suspect his cognitive skills might not be fully developed yet, or he saw a clown.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This brings many painful memories.

    My lip is still healing from last week.

  • Wooder

    At the end of the day that specific mirror has a lot of lipstick/blood on it.

    The really should hide a camera behind the mirror to catch the reaction when they hit...

  • Tigerh8r

    Their attorneys won't let them...

  • Closet Nerd

    This is a weak remake of Us

  • Ollie Williams

    The Peele film? Is it any good? I thought "Get Out" was okay.

  • Closet Nerd

    I liked it. It was clever. I want to go back and watch it again.
    I thought Get Out was a clever new horror.
    Maybe some people didn't get the ending. But after it ended i thought about it for days and really want to go back and watch it knowing the ending and see how it holds up. Worth the $2 to rent from Redbox, or wait till it comes to Netflix

  • Octo

    "Us" is much worse than "Get out"

  • Wooder

    "Us" is not that good...Not sure why people rated it high

