Thanks, Internet!: Man Uses Baby Orangutan Face Novelty T-Shirt To Blow On Grill

July 18, 2019

Because the internet will never cease providing things you didn't know you needed to see, this is a short video of a man using the baby orangutan face t-shirt he's wearing to blow on a grill. And I think we can all agree, a little ape breath is what gives kabobs that special *Italian chef kiss* Jenna say qwa.

Keep going for the whole video while I demand an invite to this man's next BBQ.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees ape breath is what gives kabobs that special *Italian chef kiss*

  • Jenness

    He's more amused by this than anyone else by far

  • generic etcetera

    funny, but that's not a t-shirt

  • The_Wretched

    You just know he has a bellybutton fetish.

