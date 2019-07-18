Thanks, Internet!: Man Uses Baby Orangutan Face Novelty T-Shirt To Blow On Grill

Because the internet will never cease providing things you didn't know you needed to see, this is a short video of a man using the baby orangutan face t-shirt he's wearing to blow on a grill. And I think we can all agree, a little ape breath is what gives kabobs that special *Italian chef kiss* Jenna say qwa.

Keep going for the whole video while I demand an invite to this man's next BBQ.



Thanks to MSA, who agrees ape breath is what gives kabobs that special *Italian chef kiss*