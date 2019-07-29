Thanks, Internet!: A Mock Raid (Massacre) On Area 51 Created In Video Game

This is a video from Youtuber Banned Inc., who created a mock raid of Area 51 in ARMA 3, an "open-world, realism-based, military tactical shooter video game." Things, uh, things don't go that well for the raiders, despite plenty of dabbing and a fair sized convey of electric hoverboards. A million brains full of Monster Energy drink: apparently they're no match for a bunch of machine guns.

Keep going for the video. Hoverboard wave begins at 1:58.

