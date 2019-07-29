Thanks, Internet!: A Mock Raid (Massacre) On Area 51 Created In Video Game

July 29, 2019

This is a video from Youtuber Banned Inc., who created a mock raid of Area 51 in ARMA 3, an "open-world, realism-based, military tactical shooter video game." Things, uh, things don't go that well for the raiders, despite plenty of dabbing and a fair sized convey of electric hoverboards. A million brains full of Monster Energy drink: apparently they're no match for a bunch of machine guns.

Keep going for the video. Hoverboard wave begins at 1:58.

Thanks to Zootghost and Closet Nerd, who agrees if the raid really did take place, the total population of Kyles would drop significantly.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I am wholly in favor of people getting themselves arrested and/or killed. That would make for some top notch entertainment.

  • Konstantin

    Naruto-running 0 : 1 Literal Gatling guns. Show of hands who expected something different? You two in the back, adjust the dosage.

  • jimmycleaver

    Just stay home and eat your popcorn folks, we already know there are going to be lots of causalities happening if they truly are stupid.

  • Deksam

    Bahahahahahaha! Yes!!!

  • Andyman7714

    "They can't get all of us!"

    Yes, yes they can.

  • Closet Nerd

    Surprised I didn't hear a "Leroy Jenkins!!!" in there too

  • Nosaj Canuck

    Even Leroy Jenkins is smart enough to not storm freaking Area 51...

  • FearlessFarris

    This would have turned out completely different had they been running Naruto-style.

  • Jenness

    LOL No, no it wouldn't

