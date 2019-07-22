Unnatural Disasters: SYFY Releasing 'Zombie Tidal Wave', A B-Movie About A Tidal Wave Full Of Zombies

Because apparently some people still know how to make a decent movie, actor/producer Ian Ziering (Steve from 90210) and his director from all those Sharknado movies are premiering Zombie Tidal Wave on the SYFY channel August 17th. In case you couldn't tell from the title, it's about zombies rising from the sea floor and culminating in its namesake zombie tidal wave. Is it gonna be a movie you could Netflix and chill to? No, I already told you -- it's coming out on the SYFY channel. But is it a movie you could make out to? Depends on who you're trying to make out with, but I'd recommend somebody you only plan on seeing once, or every day for the rest of your lives together.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's high time we start building floating cities in the clouds.