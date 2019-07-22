Unnatural Disasters: SYFY Releasing 'Zombie Tidal Wave', A B-Movie About A Tidal Wave Full Of Zombies

July 22, 2019

Because apparently some people still know how to make a decent movie, actor/producer Ian Ziering (Steve from 90210) and his director from all those Sharknado movies are premiering Zombie Tidal Wave on the SYFY channel August 17th. In case you couldn't tell from the title, it's about zombies rising from the sea floor and culminating in its namesake zombie tidal wave. Is it gonna be a movie you could Netflix and chill to? No, I already told you -- it's coming out on the SYFY channel. But is it a movie you could make out to? Depends on who you're trying to make out with, but I'd recommend somebody you only plan on seeing once, or every day for the rest of your lives together.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's high time we start building floating cities in the clouds.

  • If Syfy wanted zombies, then the pole-smokers shouldn't have cancelled Z Nation!!!!!
    Still bitter about that one, among other ones... ;-)

  • jimmycleaver

    New movie idea, and I'm going to be hated for this..

    GopherQuake: Gophers with rabies coming out of earthquakes and terrorizing cities and corporates. The main cast would star a cocky arrogant guy with military combat experience and has a common b-movie trait of everybody dying except for him, a playboy chick they hired to help the movie earn tons of ratings, and an 'evil' scientist who makes great performances at kid parties but doesn't really know how to act sinister.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    humans have gazed too long upon the abyss and now the abyss gazes back

  • Draco Basileus

    Title should have been "Pacific Rim Job"

  • Jenness

    Give it an Emmy!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Looks stupid.... but now i kinda want to watch....
    I'm glad my kids will have this weird genre of Sharknado-esque movies to grow up with and laugh at. Seems like the type of thing i would of LOVED when i was in my early teens

  • Mark

    You mean like:
    Attack of the killer Tomatoes
    The Toxic Avenger
    Killer Clowns from Outer Space

    :-)

  • Closet Nerd

    Exactly!

  • Draco Basileus

    How could you leave out "The Stuff"?!?!

  • Draco Basileus

    It's Troma for the millennials.

    https://www.troma.com/

  • Gingerbread

    "Sharknado movies were awful, I don't think we could do worse than that"
    Ian Ziering : Hold my beer

  • Tigerh8r

    That's stupid. I mean, a tornado full of zombies, yeah, but a tidal wave?

    Aslo go f*ck yourself, Kaylee!

