Surprise!: Great White Steals Boys Fish From Boy's Line
This is a short video captured off the coast of Cape Cod of a great white shark breaching behind a boat to steal a young boy's fish that a woman was helping him pull in. That must have been exhilarating. And here I thought fishing was all just sitting around and drinking beer to get away from your wife for a while. "It kinda is." Sure, sure, but sometimes a terrifying shark appears to remind you of her.
Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is really it minus the audio reactions.
Thanks to Lana, who agrees if a great white wants your fish, it's best to not ask questions. Like my mom always says after I come home from another unsuccessful date -- there are plenty of fish in the sea.
-
Tigerh8r
-
Deksam
-
Closet Nerd
-
Munihausen