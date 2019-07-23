Surprise!: Great White Steals Boys Fish From Boy's Line

July 23, 2019

This is a short video captured off the coast of Cape Cod of a great white shark breaching behind a boat to steal a young boy's fish that a woman was helping him pull in. That must have been exhilarating. And here I thought fishing was all just sitting around and drinking beer to get away from your wife for a while. "It kinda is." Sure, sure, but sometimes a terrifying shark appears to remind you of her.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is really it minus the audio reactions.

Thanks to Lana, who agrees if a great white wants your fish, it's best to not ask questions. Like my mom always says after I come home from another unsuccessful date -- there are plenty of fish in the sea.

  • Tigerh8r

    Not an expert but that didn't look like a GWS to me...

  • Deksam

    Sharks are just real jerks!
    Check your Great White privilege please!

  • Closet Nerd

    HAHAHAHA

  • Munihausen

    They're not eating' tonight!

