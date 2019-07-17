Sure, Why Not?: Rick And Morty Playing Cards

These are the Rick and Morty playing cards available from USAOPOLY on Amazon. They cost $7.50, feature a portal gun portal on the back, and show characters on the fronts of the face cards. That's cool. Do you like watching Rick and Morty? Do you like playing STRIP POKER? You should come over this Friday night. "I'm not getting naked at your apartment, GW." You better not, you're watching my dogs while I go out for the evening.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees invited me over for poker night, which I accepted because nobody ever invites me to do anything, not even help move.