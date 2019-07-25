Sure, Why Not?: A Crash Bandicoot Uka Uka Coffee Mug

This is the Crash Bandicoot Uka Uka mug available from Firebox and Merchoid and Entertainment Earth ($15 - $21). If you're interested you'll have to do your own research to find out which of those or others offers the best price and shipping. After all, I'm not your personal shopper -- I'm just here to ride in the cart. Go faster. FASTER. Now ram me into an end-of-aisle display!

Keep going for a video in case videos affect your mug purchasing decisions.

Thanks to hairless, for reminding me to buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled like I've been meaning to. I'm gonna burn so much rubber.