Sure, Why Not?: A Crash Bandicoot Uka Uka Coffee Mug

July 25, 2019

crash-bandicoot-uka-uka-mug.jpg

This is the Crash Bandicoot Uka Uka mug available from Firebox and Merchoid and Entertainment Earth ($15 - $21). If you're interested you'll have to do your own research to find out which of those or others offers the best price and shipping. After all, I'm not your personal shopper -- I'm just here to ride in the cart. Go faster. FASTER. Now ram me into an end-of-aisle display!

Keep going for a video in case videos affect your mug purchasing decisions.

Thanks to hairless, for reminding me to buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled like I've been meaning to. I'm gonna burn so much rubber.

Two Kids Try To Touch-Pause A Television Like It's An iPad

Previous Story

Goldfish Owner Builds Floating 'Wheelchair' For Fish With Swim Bladder Disease

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    Remember getting a shopping cart when you were a kid, and fill it with pillows, jump in and put a board on top, then have a buddy strap it down and send you flying down the alley to the ramp?
    No? Damn, you had a boring childhood....
    I bet you never even played "Shit on a Stick" as a kid either....

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but how much booze does it hold that i can pretend is just coffee or tea?, characters, coffee, crash bandicoot, drinking out of things, evil, sure why not, things that look like other things, tiki, video games
Previous Post
Next Post