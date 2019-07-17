Stranger Things' Hopper x Magnum P.I. Opening Mashup

July 17, 2019

This is a mashup of the Magnum P.I. opening starring Hopper from Stranger Things. Obviously if you're ever seen the show, it's a near-perfect fit, kinda like-- "Let me guess, your penis in a subway tunnel." Only if I wasn't in the mood.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees Thomas Magnum and Jim Hopper working together would be an unstoppable force of mustache and handsome.

