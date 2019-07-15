Strangely Satisfying: A Video Of Cookie Cutters Being Made

This is a compilation video of a bunch of different cookie cutter designs being made, both being pressed by hand, and hydraulics. I don't know what it is, but there's just something oddly satisfying about watching the process. Maybe it's how perfectly precise the pieces press together? I can honestly say I have a newfound appreciation for cookie cutters now, and I guarantee this Christmas season when I'm at the store with my girlfriend and she's looking at purchasing new some holiday cookie cutters, I won't just think about what great penis ornaments they would make. I mean it'll still be my first thought, it just won't be my only thought.

Keep going for the video.

