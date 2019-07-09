Sticking It To The Man: Cockatoo Rips Anti Bird Nesting Spikes From Building

July 9, 2019

cockatoo-vs-anti-bird-spikes.jpg

This is a short video from Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia of a cockatoo ripping up and tossing the anti bird nesting spikes to the ground from the second story window of a business. Heck yeah, you know how I feel about sticking it to the man! "You like it." I like it when other people do it, I'm too afraid to do it myself for fear of repercussions.

Keep going for the video while I convince a coworker to stick it to the man and possibly get fired because of it.

Thanks to Lisa M, who agrees anybody would be lucky to have such a badass cockatoo in their crew.

  • Jenness

    Officer Gordy, the Building Code Inspector for the P&C (Parrot & Cockatiel) Union #405, is really showing them who runs the shots in THAT town I tell you what!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Fuck you I won't do what you tell me!

