Sticking It To The Man: Cockatoo Rips Anti Bird Nesting Spikes From Building

This is a short video from Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia of a cockatoo ripping up and tossing the anti bird nesting spikes to the ground from the second story window of a business. Heck yeah, you know how I feel about sticking it to the man! "You like it." I like it when other people do it, I'm too afraid to do it myself for fear of repercussions.

Keep going for the video while I convince a coworker to stick it to the man and possibly get fired because of it.

Thanks to Lisa M, who agrees anybody would be lucky to have such a badass cockatoo in their crew.