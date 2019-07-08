Smart Thinking: Replacing A Car's Tires With Manhole Covers

July 8, 2019

manhole-cover-tires.jpg

This is a video of the fun-loving Russian mechanics of Garage 54 (previously) replacing a car's tires with manhole covers. Not the typical, thicker manhole covers from a roadway you're probably thinking of though (that would be silly!), these are slimmer, sidewalk manhole covers, which were practically made to be tires. Who knew? And the braking distance -- it's like you don't have brakes at all! I mean, not that I've ever needed them with so many curbs and parallel parked cars around.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chippon, who agrees they should have just replaced the tires with ice skates.

