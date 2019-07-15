Smart Thinking: Man Lights Firework Under Trashcan He's Standing On

Because not everyone was meant to survive the Fourth Of July, this is a video of an idiot/daredevil igniting a powerful firework under the metal trashcan he's standing on top of. Things go about how I expected them to, although not how I hoped for them to. I hoped that on a clear enough night, we'd still be able to see this moron streaking across the pitch black sky like a shooting star. Did you make a wish? "I wished he'd broken both his arms instead." Yeah...

Keep going for the video, which is value add due to the amateur videographer's laugh.

Thanks to speakerbox, who's taking bets on whether this guy is even around for the next Fourth.