Slick: Guy Accidentally Tosses Phone Over Balcony While Dancing

This is a short video from someone presumably recording some personal pleasure material when the friend they're filming accidentally tosses his phone over the balcony. FULL DISCLOSURE: I did award bonus points for that perfect bounce off the railing. *shrug* It happens. If I had a dollar for every time I accidentally threw my phone when I was in the groove I would have zero dollars because *rips off tearaway chimney sweep costume* the gentlewomen's club I work at doesn't let me take my phone on stage.

Keep going for the video complete with incredible laugh.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees somebody's about to get an angry voicemail from their mom for not picking up when she calls.