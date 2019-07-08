Single Gummi Bears Packed With Pepper Extract Measured At 9,000,000 Scoville Units

July 8, 2019

This is Lil' Nitro, a single $8 gummi bear made with a chili pepper extract measured at 9,000,000 Scoville heat units. The little guy isn't pure pepper extract though, but they say it's 900 times hotter than a jalapeno, which, based on jalapeno's Scoville heat range of 2,500 - 8,000 SHU, would put this gummi at around 2,250,000 - 7,200,000 (for reference, a Carolina Reaper weighs in at 2,200,000 SHU). Obviously, still plenty hot enough to melt the brown paint off your back door.

Keep going for a couple videos of people trying to eat them.

Thanks to D Robinson, who agrees you should buy six or seven of them and mix them into the gummi bear jar at your next party.

