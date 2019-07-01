Sick Moves, Bro: Guy Moonwalks While Mowing The Lawn

Because just mowing the lawn without cutting a toe off is for amateurs with no flair, this is a short video of a man moonwalking while cutting the grass. I wish I had those moves. I also wish I had a lawn to mow. A little piece of earth to call my own, you know? A place to plant a garden, raise a family, start a cult. "Wait, what?" Build a rocketship in the garage and blast off into space, have sex with the sun, take credit for photosynthesis.

Keep going for the full video, complete with a little slow-mo action.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees performance art is everywhere.