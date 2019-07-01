Sick Moves, Bro: Guy Moonwalks While Mowing The Lawn

July 1, 2019

Because just mowing the lawn without cutting a toe off is for amateurs with no flair, this is a short video of a man moonwalking while cutting the grass. I wish I had those moves. I also wish I had a lawn to mow. A little piece of earth to call my own, you know? A place to plant a garden, raise a family, start a cult. "Wait, what?" Build a rocketship in the garage and blast off into space, have sex with the sun, take credit for photosynthesis.

Keep going for the full video, complete with a little slow-mo action.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees performance art is everywhere.

  • jimmycleaver

    Pff that's nothing, check out this gay landscaper: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Deksam

    Where is Simon Cowell and his golden buzzer?

  • Douchy McDouche

    The Lawnmower Man 3: Electric Boogaloo.

  • FearlessFarris

    Needs more sequined glove.

  • ChungLingSoo

    She said I am the one,
    Who will mow on the lawn in the round

  • Jenness

    I would so hire this dude to "mow my lawn". *waggles brows lecherously*

  • AndyvRS

    Front lawn and back lawn?

